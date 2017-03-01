Photo of the Day: ‘This is what makes me happy’

Seven-year-old Ian Washington takes a break while his grandfather, John Boyd, and 11-year-old brother, Trey Jackson, continue playing basketball Monday at Attucks Park in Carbondale.

Boyd traveled from Aurora to visit his grandchildren who live in Carbondale.

“They help me from, I would say, stiffening up,” Boyd said. “I have a chronic back disease and the doctor said exercise is good for me, so these little guys right here, they are my therapists.”

The 61-year-old said he travels to see his daughter and grandkids all the time.

“This is what makes me happy,” he said “When I can get off of that train and meet and greet my grandbabies and my daughter.”

