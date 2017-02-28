Photo of the Day: Winter burn
February 28, 2017
Matt Hahn, a forestry student involved with Saluki Fire Dawgs, helps other students execute a controlled burn on Thursday at Drapers Bluff, a rural area in Lick Creek, under the supervision of forestry professor Charles Ruffner.
This is the eighth time in 15 years that the registered student organization has done a controlled burn on this land, Ruffner said.
“We want to maintain the Native American aesthetic,” he said of the 12 acres believed to have originally been occupied by a Native American tribe.
By burning the underbrush, he said, the students help to eliminate the invasive species and preserve the native trees, such as oaks. About a dozen students participated.
