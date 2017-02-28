The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Daily Egyptian

Photo of the Day: Winter burn

Anna Spoerre | @annaspoerre

Anna Spoerre | @annaspoerre

By Anna Spoerre
February 28, 2017
Filed under Photo of the Day

http://dailyegyptian.com/0CX4S

Matt Hahn, a forestry student involved with Saluki Fire Dawgs, helps other students execute a controlled burn on Thursday at Drapers Bluff, a rural area in Lick Creek, under the supervision of forestry professor Charles Ruffner.

This is the eighth time in 15 years that the registered student organization has done a controlled burn on this land, Ruffner said.

“We want to maintain the Native American aesthetic,” he said of the 12 acres believed to have originally been occupied by a Native American tribe.

Advertisement

By burning the underbrush, he said, the students help to eliminate the invasive species and preserve the native trees, such as oaks. About a dozen students participated.

Editor-in-Chief Anna Spoerre can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @annaspoerre

To stay up to date with all your SIU news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement

Recommended Reads

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Menu
The student news site of Southern Illinois University