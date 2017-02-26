Photo of the Day: The hand at play

(Morgan Timms | Morgan_Timms)

(Morgan Timms | Morgan_Timms)





Grant Edwards, a freshman from Bloomington studying computer engineering, examines cards from one of his decks Sunday as he explains to Jake Jacobs, of Herrin, strategies behind the card game Magic: The Gathering at GameFuzion in Carbondale.

Edwards first began playing Magic about six years ago after his brother stopped playing and gave Edwards his entire collection of cards.

“It is not an easy game to play,” Edwards said. “You should only play it if you want to spend a lot of time and money for a lot of fun. But it’s not a cheap hobby.”

Edwards plays twice a week in the Sunday and Friday tournaments at GameFuzion.

