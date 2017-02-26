Gallery: SIU women’s basketball defeats Bradley on senior day

Freshman guard/forward Tiajaney Hawkins hugs senior forward Kim Nebo on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, after SIU’s 69-63 win over Bradley at SIU Arena. Nebo, who was recognized as one of the team’s senior players after the game, scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in her last home game. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Senior point guard Rishonda Napier attempts to block a pass by Bradley freshman guard Alona Johnson on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, during SIU’s 69-63 win over the Braves at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Senior forward Kim Nebo reaches for a rebound Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, during SIU’s 69-63 win over Bradley at SIU Arena. Nebo scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in her last home game. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Coach Cindy Stein talks with her players Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, during SIU’s 69-63 win over Bradley at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Senior point guard Rishonda Napier reaches of the ball Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, during SIU’s 69-63 win over Bradley at SIU Arena. Napier scored 10 points and had seven assists in her last home game. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Senior point guard Rishonda Napier dribbles the ball Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, during SIU’s 69-63 win over Bradley at SIU Arena. Napier scored 10 points and had seven assists in her last home game. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Coach Cindy Stein hugs senior point guard Rishonda Napier on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, after SIU’s 69-63 win over Bradley at SIU Arena. Napier was one of the team’s seniors who were recognized after the last home game of the season. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Senior guard/forward Carlie Corrigan, coach Cindy Stein and senior forward Kim Nebo smile Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, after SIU’s 69-63 win over Bradley at SIU Arena. Corrigan and Nebo were two of the team’s seniors who were recognized after the last home game of the season. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Senior point guard Rishonda Napier hugs freshman guard/forward Caitlyn Claussen on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, after SIU’s 69-63 win over Bradley at SIU Arena. Napier was one of the team’s seniors who were recognized after the last home game of the season. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
