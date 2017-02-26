Gallery: SIU men’s basketball defeats Loyola 72-70

Sophomore guard Armon Fletcher celebrates in the final seconds of the Salukis’ 72-70 win against Loyola on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at SIU Arena. Fletcher scored 14 points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Sophomore guard Sean Lloyd attempts a layup Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, during SIU’s 72-70 win over Loyola at SIU Arena. Lloyd scored five points and grabbed five rebounds in the game. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Loyola coach Porter Moser confronts referee Gene Grimshaw during the Salukis’ 72-70 win against the Ramblers on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Saluki junior forward Thik Bol goes for the ball over Loyola freshman guard Cameron Satterwhite during the Salukis’ 72-70 win against the Loyola Ramblers on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at SIU Arena. Bol scored eight points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Senior forward Sean O’Brien puts up a shot over Rambler junior guard Ben Richardson during the Salukis’ 72-70 win against Loyola on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at SIU Arena. O’Brien led the Salukis in scoring with 17 points. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Loyola coach Porter Moser reacts to a play Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, during SIU’s 72-70 win over the Ramblers at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Senior guard Mike Rodriguez goes toward the basket during the Salukis’ 72-70 win against Loyola on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at SIU Arena. Rodriguez scored 13 points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
SIU Assistant Coach Anthony Beane Sr. speaks to players during a timeout in the Salukis’ 72-70 win against the Ramblers on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Loyola senior guard Milton Doyle and Saluki sophomore guard Sean Lloyd grab for the ball during the Salukis’ 72-70 win against the Loyola Ramblers on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at SIU Arena. Doyle scored 13 points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Senior forward Sean O’Brien puts up a shot during the Salukis’ 72-70 win against Loyola on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at SIU Arena. O’Brien led the Salukis in scoring with 17 points. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegand)
Senior guard Mike Rodriguez watches as one of his teammates shoots a free throw Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, during SIU’s 72-70 win over Loyola at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Senior guard Mike Rodriguez drives to the basket Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, during SIU’s 72-70 win over Loyola at SIU Arena. Rodriguez scored 13 points in his last home game. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Coach Barry Hinson talks with his players Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, during the Salukis’ 72-70 win over Loyola at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Senior forward Sean O’Brien reacts to a play Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, during SIU’s 72-70 win over Loyola at SIU Arena. O’Brien scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in his last home game. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Assistant coaches Terrance McGee and Brad Autry and senior guard Leo Vincent celebrate near the conclusion of the Salukis’ 72-70 win against the Loyola Ramblers on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Coach Barry Hinson cheers Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, after the Salukis’ 72-70 win over Loyola at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.