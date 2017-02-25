Photo of the Day: Mike & Joe

Mike Notaro, of Mike & Joe, plays a set with the band Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Copper Dragon in Carbondale. The Chicago-based cover band is on tour throughout Illinois playing in different cities each weekend until April 1, 2017. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Mike Notaro, of Mike & Joe, plays a set with the band Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Copper Dragon in Carbondale. The Chicago-based cover band is on tour throughout Illinois playing in different cities each weekend until April 1, 2017. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.