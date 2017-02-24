Gallery: Saluki women’s basketball defeats the Redbirds

Freshman guard Nicole Martin (34) reaches for the ball during SIU’s 57-48 victory against Illinois State on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at SIU Arena. Martin scored eight points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Illinois State senior guard Brechelle Beachum, Redbird freshman forward Megan Talbot and SIU senior forward Kim Nebo go for the ball Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during SIU’s 57-48 win over Illinois State at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
As Illinois State players hold hands, SIU coach Cindy Stein holds her right hand over her chest Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during the national anthem before the Salukis’ 57-48 win over the Redbirds at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Illinois State sophomore guard Viria Livingston takes the ball toward the basket while being guarded by senior forward Kim Nebo on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during SIU’s 57-48 win over Illinois State at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Redbird coach Barb Smith yells toward the court during SIU’s 57-48 victory against Illinois State on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Illinois State senior guard Taylor Stewart holds onto the ball Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, as Redbird sophomore forward Millie Stevens and Saluki senior point guard Rishonda Napier reach for it during SIU’s 57-48 win over Illinois State at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Saluki freshman guard Nicole Martin, middle, reaches for the ball during SIU’s 57-48 victory against Illinois State on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at SIU Arena. Martin scored eight points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Saluki senior forward Kim Nebo goes for a shot while being guarded by Redbird sophomore guard Viria Livingston during SIU’s 57-48 victory against Illinois State on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at SIU Arena. Nebo scored seven points during the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Saluki freshman forward/center Lauren Hartman and Redbird sophomore forward Millie Stevens lunge for the ball during SIU’s 57-48 victory against Illinois State on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
SIU freshman forward/center Lauren Hartman and Illinois State sophomore forward Millie Stevens fall to the ground Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during SIU’s 57-48 win over Illinois State at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Saluki freshman guard Kristen Nelson struggles to maintain control of the ball during SIU’s 57-48 victory against Illinois State on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at SIU Arena. Nelson scored five points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Senior forward Kim Nebo drives to the basket Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during SIU’s 57-48 win over Illinois State at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Senior point guard Rishonda Napier drives to the basketball Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during SIU’s 57-48 win over Illinois State at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Saluki freshman guard Kristen Nelson attempts to keep the ball away from Redbird sophomore guard Katrina Beck during SIU’s 57-48 victory against Illinois State on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at SIU Arena. Nelson scored five points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Sophomore guard Olivia Bowling drives to the basketball Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during SIU’s 57-48 win over Illinois State at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Senior point guard Rishonda Napier takes the ball down the court during SIU’s 57-48 victory against Illinois State on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at SIU Arena. Napier scored 13 points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
