Carbondale Muslim Center Hosting Dinner Dialogue





The Carbondale Muslim Center is hosting a free dialogue dinner in support of the Islamic community following heightened Islamophobia coinciding with President Donald Trump’s recently overturned Muslim travel ban.

The event, open to the public, begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Carbondale Muslim Center, located at 530 N. Wall St. The dinner, titled “Building Alliances-Sharing Peace,” is geared toward bringing members of the community together, said Jerrica Jordan, one of the event’s organizers.

“By having people come together, we can encourage discussion between members of our community,” Jordan said in an email Thursday.

With the recently overturned Muslim ban frequenting headlines, members of the Carbondale Muslim Center are seeking to bridge any divide through open dialogue. Trump’s executive order, signed Jan. 27, lasted for 10 days and affected travel for sixty thousand people with visas from seven Muslim nations.

Jordan said she hopes this event will “build stronger relationships” by opening up public discussion. Community members are encouraged to RSVP through the center’s Facebook page since the event is being catered.

