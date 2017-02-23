Photo of the Day: ‘Still an open wound’

(Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)

(Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)





Filed under Photo of the Day

John Kenny, a senior from Aurora studying political science, stands outside his former home for one of the last times Thursday before Dustin Wheetley, of Wheetley Construction, returns to continue tearing down the burnt building in southwest Carbondale.

A structure fire engulfed the house on Nov. 23 and killed Kenny’s 20-year-old roommate, Alex Kierstead.

“I can remember us all sitting in [that living room] not too long ago,” Kenny said. “I want to say that coming here to see [the house] is kind of a bit of closure, but it’s not really. It’s still an open wound. … A part of me wants to say good riddance to it all, but a part of me is just kind of numb. It’s almost better that way.”

Advertisement

Staff photographer Morgan Timms can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at @morgan_timms.

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement