Two gunmen apprehended near the Towers, SIU police say

Two gunmen were taken into police custody Wednesday afternoon after they allegedly chased another male on foot, according to a campus alert email.

About 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of East Park Street for a witness report of four males armed with handguns chasing another male. The witness told police the suspects quit the pursuit and left the scene in a red sedan.

Police conducted a traffic stop and the car’s two occupants were taken into custody for unlawful weapon use. The other two suspects reported by the witness were not taken into custody, the release said.

The release did not identify the suspects or detail whether charges were filed against them. Police said the altercation likely stemmed from a previous incident and the suspects are not affiliated with the university.

The incident reportedly took place near three of the university’s residence halls collectively known as the Towers. The high-rise buildings, Mae Smith Hall, Neely Hall and Schneider Hall, together house most of the university’s students with on-campus living arrangements.

The email message was sent to those with university email addresses in accordance with the Clery Act, which requires university police agencies disclose crime statistics to the university community.

Police continued to investigate the incident Wednesday night. Those with information are asked to contact the Department of Public Safety at 618-453-3771.

