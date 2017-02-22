Parts of Lewis Lane to be closed Thursday for water main work

Carbondale City Hall (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Carbondale City Hall (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)





Filed under More Headlines

A portion of Lewis Lane will be closed on Thursday to through traffic for water main work.

The lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between West Walnut Street and East College Street, according to a city news release.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

Advertisement

For more information, contact the city’s Water Treatment Plant at 618-457-3240.

The Daily Egyptian’s news desk can be reached at [email protected] or 618-536-3397.

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement