Parts of Lewis Lane to be closed Thursday for water main work
February 22, 2017
A portion of Lewis Lane will be closed on Thursday to through traffic for water main work.
The lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between West Walnut Street and East College Street, according to a city news release.
Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.
For more information, contact the city’s Water Treatment Plant at 618-457-3240.
