The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Parts of Lewis Lane to be closed Thursday for water main work

Carbondale City Hall (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Carbondale City Hall (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

By Daily Egyptian staff
February 22, 2017
Filed under More Headlines

Short URL: http://dailyegyptian.com/1yV9W

A portion of Lewis Lane will be closed on Thursday to through traffic for water main work.

The lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between West Walnut Street and East College Street, according to a city news release. 

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

Advertisement

For more information, contact the city’s Water Treatment Plant at 618-457-3240.

The Daily Egyptian’s news desk can be reached at [email protected] or 618-536-3397.

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement

Recommended Reads

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




The student news site of Southern Illinois University