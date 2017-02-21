Carbondale police investigating Monday night arsons

Assistant Fire Chief Doug Biggs inspects an apartment with a broken window just after midnight on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in the 100 block of North Gum Street in Carbondale. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Carbondale police are investigating two arsons that occurred Monday evening.

At 7:25 p.m., Carbondale police and fire responded to Ashley Furniture at 715 E. Main St. for a fire, which was quickly extinguished, authorities said.

While the fire was contained to outside the business, smoke entered the building.

Authorities said the fire is suspicious, and they have no suspect information at this time.

There were no reported injuries.

About four hours later, Carbondale police and fire responded to an apartment building in the 100 block of North Gum Street for an arson. The fire was inside an unoccupied apartment at the complex.

It was quickly extinguished, police said, and was contained to that apartment. There were no reported injuries.

During the investigation, officers arrested Arius Williams, 23, for aggravated arson and criminal damage to property. He was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

