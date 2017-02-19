Photo of the Day: Paint party

Chris Lampley, of Benton, right, laughs with Sandra Roye, of Paducah, Kentucky, on Sunday during a Splash & Dash Paint Party hosted by Lisa Hicks, of Jonesboro, at StarView Vineyards in Cobden.

It was the pair’s first time attending the paint party and Roye said they both appreciated the opportunity to be creative and de-stress.

Hicks began holding the paint parties two years ago after her friends, who had attended similar parties in the city, encouraged her to start her own.

“Most of my customers have never picked up a paint brush before and they think, ‘I can’t do art,'” said Hicks, an abstract-expressionist artist and retired Cobden and Pope County art teacher. “So I am enlightening them that they can do art, they can be creative and they can have fun.”

