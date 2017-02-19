Salukis break three-game losing streak in win over Indiana State

SIU men’s basketball got back in the winning column Sunday after a 74-68 victory over Indiana State.

The Salukis shot 48.3 percent from the field, 40 percent from deep and 70 percent from the line.

The Sycamores broke out an early lead of 3-7, but thanks to junior forward Thik Bol’s production, the Salukis tied the score at seven.

Bol had six of SIU’s seven at this point, finishing the game with 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

After senior guard Mike Rodriguez made a layup, Indiana State went on a 7-0 run to give it the lead again, 14-10.

The teams traded baskets and the lead a couple of times for the remainder of the half, tying the score at 38.

Senior guard Everett Clemons battled Bol in the first half, putting up 12 points. Clemons tallied 18 points, four assists and five rebounds.

Bol opened the second half by making a jump shot to put the Salukis up for a short time as the Sycamores quickly responded and tied the game again.

The teams traded baskets for the majority of the half, neither getting a lead greater than five.

That changed when, with 7:38 remaining, sophomore guard Sean Lloyd hit a 3-pointer that sparked an 8-0 run, putting SIU up 61-55.

The Sycamores were only able to get within four points of the Salukis.

SIU went on to win 74-68.

Bol (19), Rodriguez (15), Lloyd (11) and senior forward Sean O’Brien (11) were Southern’s four players in double-digits.

The Salukis play their second to last game of the season at 6 p.m. on Wednesday against Illinois State in Normal.

