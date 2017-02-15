Gallery: Saluki men’s basketball falls to the Shockers

Saluki sophomore guard Armon Fletcher attempts to maintain control of the ball from Shocker junior center Rauno Nurger and other players during SIU’s 87-68 loss to Wichita State on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at SIU Arena. Fletcher scored eight points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Saluki sophomore guard Sean Lloyd puts up a shot over Shocker junior center Shaquille Morris during SIU’s 87-68 loss to Wichita State on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at SIU Arena. Lloyd scored nine points during the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall motions toward the court following a play during the Salukis’ 87-68 loss to Wichita State on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Senior forward Sean O’Brien takes the ball down the court during the Salukis’ 87-68 loss to Wichita State on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at SIU Arena. O’Brien scored 14 points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Husband and wife Sem Abrahams and Teresa Nash, of Livonia, Michigan, perform during halftime of the Salukis’ 87-68 loss to Wichita State on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Husband and wife Sem Abrahams and Teresa Nash, of Livonia, Michigan, perform during halftime of the Salukis’ 87-68 loss to Wichita State on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Senior guard Mike Rodriguez puts up a shot during the Salukis’ 87-68 loss to Wichita State on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at SIU Arena. Rodriguez led SIU in scoring with 15 points. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Salukis and Shockers scramble for the ball during SIU’s 87-68 loss to Wichita State on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall speaks to Shocker junior forward Darral Willis Jr. during the Salukis’ 87-68 loss to Wichita State on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at SIU Arena. Willis scored four points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.