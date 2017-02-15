Ozzy Osborne to perform near Carbondale during solar eclipse





Filed under City, News

One of the biggest names in rock and roll will be headlining Moonstock, a southern Illinois solar eclipse themed four-day music festival hosted by Walkers Bluff in Carterville.

Ozzy Osborne is set to perform “Bark at the Moon” at 1:20 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the exact time the solar eclipse takes full effect.

The winery’s business development officer Doug Brandon said the winery will designate an area never used for a concert before in anticipation of around 15,000 people showing.

Advertisement

With the eclipse drawing people from all over the world to southern Illinois, the winery is also planning to open 80 acres inside their property for camping.

“There is already an expected 150 to 200,000 thousand people that are going to flood the area just because it’s the best place in the U.S. to watch the eclipse from,” Brandon said. “So when we add our event on top of that we thought that we probably should provide some lodging.”

Until then Walkers bluff will be spreading the word through their wines, offering a “Solar Red Wine on a national scale” Brando said.

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 21, coinciding with the six-month countdown to the eclipse.

Staff writer Francois Gatimu can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @frankDE28.

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement