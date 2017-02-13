Photo of the Day: Dousing the engine

Carbondale firefighters respond to a vehicle fire Monday in the parking lot of the Senator Paul Simon Federal Building.

Crews responded about 6:35 p.m. to what Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hertz described as a “small fire in the engine compartment.”

Hertz said the operators of the vehicle smelled smoke and decided to pull over.

He said he does not know the cause of the fire and that no one was injured in the incident.

