Gallery: SIU falls to the Purple Aces

Evansville senior guard Christian Benzon reaches for the ball during Salukis’ 75-70 loss to the Purple Aces on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at SIU Arena. Benzon scored nine points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
SIU freshman guard Aaron Cook falls to the floor after chasing the ball Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, during SIU’s 75-70 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
George Gurrola, of San Antonio, holds up his 8-month-old son, Nick Gurrola, in the fashion of “The Lion King” while a scene from the film is played on the jumbotron during the Salukis’ 75-70 loss to Evansville on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at SIU Arena. George said this was his son’s first time attending a Saluki game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Evansville senior forward David Howard and SIU junior forward Thik Bol reach for the ball Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, during SIU’s 75-70 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Saluki freshman guard Aaron Cook puts up a shot over Evansville junior guard Duane Gibson (25) and freshman guard Dru Smith (12) during SIU’s 75-70 loss to Evansville on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Senior guard Leo Vincent puts up a shot over Evansville freshman guard Dru Smith (12) during Salukis’ 75-70 loss to the Purple Aces on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Walt Frazier is announced during halftime of the Salukis’ 75-70 loss to Evansville on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at SIU Arena. Frazier attended the game to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Salukis’ 1967 National Invitation Tournament championship. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Saluki senior guard Leo Vincent goes toward the basket while being guarded by Evansville senior guard Jaylon Brown and senior forward Willie Wiley during SIU’s 75-70 loss to the Purple Aces on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
The SIU swimming and diving team cheers Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, during the Salukis’ 75-70 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Coach Barry Hinson addresses his team Saturday, Feb. 11, 2016, during the Salukis’ 70-75 loss to the University of Evansville at SIU Arena. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)
Senior guard Mike Rodriguez attempts a layup Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, during SIU’s 75-70 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Evansville junior guard Duane Gibson looks to pass the ball Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, during SIU’s 75-70 loss to the Purple Aces at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Senior guard Mike Rodriguez puts up the ball while being guarded by Evansville senior guard Jaylon Brown during the Salukis’ 75-70 loss to the Purple Aces on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Junior forward Thik Bol falls to the floor Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, during SIU’s 75-70 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Evansville senior guard Christian Benzon reaches for the ball Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, during the Purple Aces’ 75-70 win over the Salukis at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Senior guard Mike Rodriguez attempts a layup Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, during SIU’s 75-70 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Freshman guard Aaron Cook drives down the court during the Salukis’ 75-70 loss to Evansville on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Walt Frazier, who led SIU’s 1967 squad to win the National Invitation Tournament, signs a fans T-shirt on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, after SIU’s 75-70 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Walt Frazier signs autographs following the Salukis’ 75-70 loss to Evansville on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at SIU Arena. Frazier attended the game to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Salukis’ 1967 National Invitation Tournament championship. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.