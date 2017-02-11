The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Gallery: SIU falls to the Purple Aces

By Luke Nozicka, Jacob Wiegand and Athena Chrysanthou
February 11, 2017
Filed under Multimedia, Photos

Evansville senior guard Christian Benzon reaches for the ball during Salukis’ 75-70 loss to the Purple Aces on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at SIU Arena. Benzon scored nine points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

SIU freshman guard Aaron Cook falls to the floor after chasing the ball Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, during SIU’s 75-70 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)

George Gurrola, of San Antonio, holds up his 8-month-old son, Nick Gurrola, in the fashion of “The Lion King” while a scene from the film is played on the jumbotron during the Salukis’ 75-70 loss to Evansville on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at SIU Arena. George said this was his son’s first time attending a Saluki game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Evansville senior forward David Howard and SIU junior forward Thik Bol reach for the ball Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, during SIU’s 75-70 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)

Saluki freshman guard Aaron Cook puts up a shot over Evansville junior guard Duane Gibson (25) and freshman guard Dru Smith (12) during SIU’s 75-70 loss to Evansville on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Senior guard Leo Vincent puts up a shot over Evansville freshman guard Dru Smith (12) during Salukis’ 75-70 loss to the Purple Aces on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Walt Frazier is announced during halftime of the Salukis’ 75-70 loss to Evansville on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at SIU Arena. Frazier attended the game to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Salukis’ 1967 National Invitation Tournament championship. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Saluki senior guard Leo Vincent goes toward the basket while being guarded by Evansville senior guard Jaylon Brown and senior forward Willie Wiley during SIU’s 75-70 loss to the Purple Aces on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

The SIU swimming and diving team cheers Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, during the Salukis’ 75-70 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)

Coach Barry Hinson addresses his team Saturday, Feb. 11, 2016, during the Salukis’ 70-75 loss to the University of Evansville at SIU Arena. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

Senior guard Mike Rodriguez attempts a layup Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, during SIU’s 75-70 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)

Evansville junior guard Duane Gibson looks to pass the ball Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, during SIU’s 75-70 loss to the Purple Aces at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)

Senior guard Mike Rodriguez puts up the ball while being guarded by Evansville senior guard Jaylon Brown during the Salukis’ 75-70 loss to the Purple Aces on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Junior forward Thik Bol falls to the floor Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, during SIU’s 75-70 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)

Evansville senior guard Christian Benzon reaches for the ball Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, during the Purple Aces’ 75-70 win over the Salukis at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)

Senior guard Mike Rodriguez attempts a layup Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, during SIU’s 75-70 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)

Freshman guard Aaron Cook drives down the court during the Salukis’ 75-70 loss to Evansville on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Walt Frazier, who led SIU’s 1967 squad to win the National Invitation Tournament, signs a fans T-shirt on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, after SIU’s 75-70 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)

Walt Frazier signs autographs following the Salukis’ 75-70 loss to Evansville on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at SIU Arena. Frazier attended the game to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Salukis’ 1967 National Invitation Tournament championship. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Advertisement

Recommended Reads

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




The student news site of Southern Illinois University