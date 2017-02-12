Photo of the Day: Melting iron





Charlie Scott, a second year graduate student from West Virginia studying art, dumps a bucket of iron into a furnace on Saturday at the SIU Foundry.

Scott helped run the sculpture program’s annual metal pour, when the community is invited to observe work performed by graduate and undergraduate students and purchase metallic keepsakes.

Alex Lopez, an associate professor of the university’s sculpture program, said the metal pour is only done once per year because of all the work involved.

This year’s metal pour offered for sale customizable wood-framed blocks patterned as hearts, squares and ovals ranging from $7 to $15 apiece.

