Gallery: International Festival Cultural Show

The “Desi Divas” perform during the International Festival Cultural Show on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in the Student Center ballrooms. The group was one of 12 representing different countries. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Rohit Pandey, a doctoral candidate in engineering from India, practices his guitar before performing Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, during the International Festival Cultural Show in the Student Center ballrooms. Pandey, along with a group of musicians, played a tribute to the Indian musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Oyu Bayarsaikhan, a graduate student in accounting from Mongolia, teaches the audience traditional Mongolian dance moves after the International Festival Cultural Show on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in the Student Center ballrooms. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
The “Desi Divas” perform an Indian fusion dance during the International Festival Cultural Show on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in the Student Center ballrooms. The show was the final event during a week-long International Festival sponsored by the university. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Oyu Bayarsaikhan, a graduate student in accounting from Mongolia, watches the International Festival Cultural Show while waiting to perform Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in the Student Center ballrooms. She performed the “Mongolian Lady,” a dance traditionally done by young women. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Asia Abobaker, a graduate student in mechanical engineering from Sudan, looks at a phone while watching the International Festival Cultural Show from backstage Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in the Student Center ballrooms. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.