Photo of the Day: Modeling a musk ox
February 9, 2017
Filed under Photo of the Day
Barbara Cosgrove, of Murphysboro, brushes hair away from the face of George McNeal, of Murphysboro, as he tries on a cloak made from the wool of a musk ox Wednesday at George’s Resale and Antiques, the used furniture store he owns in Murphysboro.
Cosgrove said she tries to visit the family-run store at least once a week.
“George is really good about offering everyone a fair price,” Cosgrove said. “They’re such a nice family. And everybody loves George.”
McNeal began George’s Resale and Antiques 23 years ago.
