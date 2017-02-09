Photo of the Day: Modeling a musk ox

Barbara Cosgrove, of Murphysboro, brushes hair away from the face of George McNeal, of Murphysboro, as he tries on a cloak made from the wool of a musk ox Wednesday at George’s Resale and Antiques, the used furniture store he owns in Murphysboro.

Cosgrove said she tries to visit the family-run store at least once a week.

“George is really good about offering everyone a fair price,” Cosgrove said. “They’re such a nice family. And everybody loves George.”

McNeal began George’s Resale and Antiques 23 years ago.

