SIU board approves tuition increases at SIUC, SIUE

Left: Pulliam Hall can be seen Jan. 30, 2017, on the university's Carbondale campus. Right: The cougar statue can be seen Jan. 27, 2017, on the university’s Edwardsville campus. (Photos by Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)





The SIU Board of Trustees on Thursday approved tuition increases for undergraduate and graduate students at the Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses.

New undergraduate students attending SIUC in fall 2017 will pay 3.9 percent more than current students, totaling $9,450 a year for tuition, or $37,800 over four years. Incoming graduate students will see a 5 percent increase in tuition, which comes to $11,049 a year.

The tuition increases are projected to bring in an additional $2.9 million in revenue. Without the rise in tuition,“the quality of educational opportunities for students would be diminished,” university officials wrote in the board agenda.

In an effort to remedy confusion and strengthen recruitment efforts, the board also eliminated out-of-state and alternative tuition rates for undergraduate students. This means all incoming undergraduates will pay in-state tuition rates, as students from bordering states already do. This does not apply to graduate and international students.

At SIU-Edwardsville, most new undergraduate students will see a 5 percent increase in tuition and graduate students will pay an extra 4 percent. This means incoming undergraduates will pay $8,772 a year, or $35,088 for a bachelor’s degree over four years.

Brian Munoz contributed reporting from Edwardsville.

Staff writer Luke Nozicka can be reached at 618-536-3325, lnozicka@dailyegyptian.com or on Twitter @lukenozicka.

