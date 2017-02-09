SIU police investigate on-campus armed robbery





The university’s police department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Tuesday night during a drug purchase near Trueblood Hall, authorities said.

About 11 p.m. Tuesday, the victim was robbed of $80 and an iPhone 6 at gunpoint while attempting to buy drugs from a male suspect in the 1200 block of S. Washington St, also known as lot 14. The victim reported the incident Wednesday evening, and a campus-wide email was sent to the university community in accordance with Clery Act reporting requirements.

Police gave no physical description of the suspect, but said he was with two other males. The three left the area in an unknown vehicle, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by the SIU Department of Public Safety. SIU police are asking anyone with information on the case to call them at 618-453-3771.

