The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Photo of the Day: The love of dance

(Anna Spoerre | @annaspoerre)

(Anna Spoerre | @annaspoerre)

By Anna Spoerre
February 7, 2017
Filed under Photo of the Day

CJ Bathiany, a senior from Fort Thomas, Kentucky, practices variations of jazz and ballet Thursday at a studio in Altgeld Hall on SIU’s campus alonside his instructor, Katelin Coursey, a senior from Henderson, Kentucky.

As musical theater majors, the two said they take time to practice enhancing their skills outside of class. Coursey said the private lessons also help her pay the bills.

“I really love it,” she said. “It’s something I’ve been doing since a young age. It’s a good form of release and expression.”

Advertisement

And she said, it’s like getting paid to do what most people do when their favorite song comes on: dance.

Editor-in-Chief Anna Spoerre can be reached at aspoerre@dailyegyptian.com or on Twitter @annaspoerre

To stay up to date with all your SIU news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Recommended Reads

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




The student news site of Southern Illinois University