Photo of the Day: Grown boys, toy cars

Skip Starkey, Joe Roach, Eddie Gaines, Ashton Brewer, and Wayne Summers race radio controlled cars Saturday, Feb. 04, 2017 at the Alpha RC Raceways in Carbondale. The track is home to a group of radio-controlled car enthusiasts who meet on weekends to practice and race against one another competitively inside a large gymnasium owned by fellow racer Andy Wallace. The gymnasium houses two tracks for the sport — one off-road and one on-road — for different classes of cars. The off-road track is constructed mainly from plastic piping, wood and carpet. Wallace, the owner of the building, said the space is also used for community events. While competitive, Wallace said, the races essentially amount to "grown boys playing with toy cars." (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)

