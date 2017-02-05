The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Gallery: SIU women’s basketball defeats Northern Iowa

By Athena Chrysanthou
February 5, 2017
Members of the Saluki women’s basketball team celebrate after a basket Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, during SIU’s 64-59 win against Northern Iowa at SIU Arena. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

Sophomore guard Olivia Bowling charges down the court Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, during the Salukis’ 64-59 win against Northern Iowa at SIU Arena. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

Freshman guard Brittney Patrick looks to shoot a basket Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, during the Salukis’ 64-59 win against Northern Iowa at SIU Arena. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

Coach Cindy Stein addresses her team at a timeout Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, during the Salukis’ 64-59 win against Northern Iowa at SIU Arena. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chyrsant1Athena)

Freshman guard Brittney Patrick charges down the court Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, during the Salukis’ 64-59 win against Northern Iowa at SIU Arena. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

Senior guard/forward Carlie Corrigan looks to shoot a basket Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, during the Salukis’ 64-59 win against Northern Iowa at SIU Arena. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

