Gallery: SIU women’s basketball defeats Northern Iowa
Members of the Saluki women’s basketball team celebrate after a basket Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, during SIU’s 64-59 win against Northern Iowa at SIU Arena. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)
Sophomore guard Olivia Bowling charges down the court Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, during the Salukis’ 64-59 win against Northern Iowa at SIU Arena. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)
Freshman guard Brittney Patrick looks to shoot a basket Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, during the Salukis’ 64-59 win against Northern Iowa at SIU Arena. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)
Coach Cindy Stein addresses her team at a timeout Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, during the Salukis’ 64-59 win against Northern Iowa at SIU Arena. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chyrsant1Athena)
Freshman guard Brittney Patrick charges down the court Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, during the Salukis’ 64-59 win against Northern Iowa at SIU Arena. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)
Senior guard/forward Carlie Corrigan looks to shoot a basket Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, during the Salukis’ 64-59 win against Northern Iowa at SIU Arena. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)
