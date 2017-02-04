Photo of the Day: Tunnel of honor

(Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms) (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)





Filed under Photo of the Day

Bobby Wood, a senior from St. Louis studying aviation management, attempts to slide on his stomach through a tunnel created by the rest of the Saluki Swimming and Diving team Saturday during a ceremony honoring the seniors at Edward J. Shea Natatorium.

Passing through the tunnel is a right of passage among seniors on the team and takes place during SIU’s annual dual meet against Evansville.

This year, both the men’s and women’s teams beat Evansville 170-66 and 164-79 respectively.

Advertisement

Staff photographer Morgan Timms can be reached at mtimms@dailyegyptian.com or on Twitter at @morgan_timms.

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.