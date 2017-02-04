The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Saluki winning streak continues after close victory over Loyola

Junior forward Thik Bol goes for the ball Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, during SIU's 85-84 overtime win against the Missouri State Bears at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)

By Jonathan Thompson
February 4, 2017
Filed under Basketball, SIU Men's Basketball

SIU men’s basketball is on a three-game winning streak after Saturday’s 67-61 defeat against Loyola in Chicago.

The victory propelled the Salukis (14-11, 7-4 MVC) into third place in Missouri Valley Conference standings — five games behind Illinois State (19-4, 11-0 MVC).

Loyola had an early advantage breaking out a 4-0 lead after senior guard Milton Doyle made two free throws. The Salukis’ first point didn’t come until junior forward Thik Bol split a pair of free throws making the score 4-1.

The Ramblers maintained control until senior guard Mike Rodriguez made a layup to tie the score at 10.

Loyola called timeout after Rodriguez’s bucket, but right out of the timeout the Salukis went on a 6-0 run to give the Dawgs a solid lead.

SIU held the points until the Ramblers put together a 7-0 run — capped of by a 3-pointer by junior guard Donte Ingram — to tie the game at 21. Another run by the Salukis extended their lead 26-21, but Loyola again caught up, tying the game with a 3-pointer by Ingram.

The teams traded baskets to end the first half tied at 28.

Senior forward Sean O’Brien picked up his seventh triple-double of the season and the sixteenth in his career, scoring 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The second half started with the teams neck-and-neck as they traded baskets until with 15:58, SIU went on a 5-0 run to give it a 38-33 advantage.

The Salukis held the lead until the 9:40 mark where Doyle tied the game at 41. Soon after Rodriguez made a 3-pointer to give the Salukis a three point advantage with 8:27 remaining.

Rodriguez finished with 14 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Southern didn’t give up the lead for the reminder of the game — the Salukis extended their lead to as much as nine before winning 67-61.

The Salukis looks to continue their success at 7 p.m. Thursday against UNI in Cedar Falls.

Staff writer Jonathan Thompson can be reached at jthompson@dailyegyptian.com or on Twitter @TheReal_Jt3.

To stay up to date with all your SIU basketball news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

