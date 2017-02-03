Rauner appoints member to Illinois Board of Higher Education, ISU board





Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner on Friday appointed a new member to Illinois Board of Higher Education.

The Republican governor selected Darlene Ruscitti, the regional superintendent of schools in the DuPage Regional Office of Education, to the governing board that oversees Illinois college-level institutions.

Ruscitti, who received her bachelor’s degree from Northeastern Illinois University and her Ph.D. from Loyola University, is a member of the P-20 Council. According to its website, the P-20 Council makes recommendations to the governor, the General Assembly and state agencies to improve education throughout the state.

Ruscitti, of Bloomingdale, is also a member of the Governor’s Local Government Consolidation and Unfunded Mandates Task Force.

“Ruscitti’s professional commitment to improving educational outcomes for students and interaction with local governments will make her an important asset to the board,” the governor’s office said in a news release.

Rauner on Friday also appointed Kevin Settle, who has spent 34 years as an education professional, to the Illinois State Board of Education.

Settle, who earned his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University and his master’s degree and Ph.D. from SIU, is the former superintendent of Mount Vernon City Schools and the former assistant regional superintendent for the Hamilton-Jefferson Counties Regional Office of Education. He has also worked as a teacher and principal at Webber Township High School in Bluford.

“Settle’s experience as a superintendent, assistant regional superintendent and teacher will bring important experience and regional perspective to the board,” the governor’s office said in a news release.

