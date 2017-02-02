Photo of the Day: A family business
February 2, 2017
Filed under Photo of the Day
Irma Tomas prepares food at Doña Camila, a local restaurant and grocery store, Wednesday in Carbondale.
“I started as a dishwasher,” Tomas said. “But I made my way up to head cook.”
Tomas, who co-owns the store with her brother, purchased the business just over a year ago after working at Tres Hombres, located around the corner, for 33 years.
In addition to Doña Camila, the pair also owns two grocery stores and a nightclub in Union City, Tennessee, but Tomas said she enjoys Carbondale.
“I like the area,” she said. “It’s good to raise a family.”
Staff photographer Branda Mitchell can be reached at bmitchell@dailyegyptian.com or on Twitter at @Branda_Mitchell.
To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.