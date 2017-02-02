Photo of the Day: A family business

Irma Tomas prepares food at Doña Camila, a local restaurant and grocery store, Wednesday in Carbondale.

“I started as a dishwasher,” Tomas said. “But I made my way up to head cook.”

Tomas, who co-owns the store with her brother, purchased the business just over a year ago after working at Tres Hombres, located around the corner, for 33 years.

In addition to Doña Camila, the pair also owns two grocery stores and a nightclub in Union City, Tennessee, but Tomas said she enjoys Carbondale.

“I like the area,” she said. “It’s good to raise a family.”

