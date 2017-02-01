Blaze destroys home south of Carbondale

A family was displaced Wednesday afternoon after a fire destroyed their home in a rural part of south Carbondale, authorities said.

Carbondale Township firefighters were called to the home near Kennedy and Union Hill roads about 3:30 p.m. after a passerby reported the blaze, fire Chief Michael Bilderback said. He described the house as a total loss, estimating the cost of damage at $150,000.

No one was hurt, but Bilderback said the family’s cat was still missing at 5 p.m. as firefighters worked to control the smoldering structure.

Bilderback said his department will work with the American Red Cross to assist the family.

The chief said the fire started in the resident’s garage and was pushed to the rest of the home by the wind. The home was primarily damaged by smoke and water, the chief said.

Carbondale Township called in the Makanda Township Fire Department for extra water.

