SIUE records second-largest spring enrollment

SIU-Edwardsville's water tower can be seen Jan. 27, 2017. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

SIU-Edwardsville's water tower can be seen Jan. 27, 2017. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)





Filed under Campus, News

Enrollment at SIU-Edwardsville decreased .52 percent compared to spring 2016, university officials said Wednesday.

That puts total enrollment at 13,276 students this semester, a reduction of 70 students from the year before. It marks the second-largest spring enrollment in its history.

Comparatively, spring enrollment at the Carbondale campus saw a drop of 7.4 percent from the year before, putting its total at 14,636.

Advertisement

At one point, enrollment at SIUC more than doubled that of the Edwardsville campus. Now, total enrollment at the two is within 1,360 students of each other, putting SIUE on track to surpass the Carbondale campus in students if the trend continues.

Traditional undergraduate enrollment at SIUE also reached an all-time high of 11,022 students, officials said in a news release.

“The spring 2016 enrollment success is a reflection of the dedication, work ethic and creativity by those in enrollment management as well as the diligence of faculty and staff in creating a vibrant, innovative and nurturing living and learning environment at SIUE,” SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook said in a statement.

SIUE saw its largest increases in the School of Nursing, the School of Engineering and the School of Business. Online and off-campus enrollment grew by 180 students, or 16 percent, from last year, the university reported.

Staff writer Luke Nozicka can be reached at 618-536-3325, lnozicka@dailyegyptian.com or on Twitter @lukenozicka.

To stay up to date with all your SIU news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.