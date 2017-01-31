Carbondale working to fix ‘large water main break’

Water fills the road Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, after a water main break on South Wall Street between East Grand Avenue and East Park Street. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

Water fills the road Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, after a water main break on South Wall Street between East Grand Avenue and East Park Street. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)





Carbondale police are at the scene of a large water main break on South Wall Street between East Grand Avenue and East Park Street, police said Tuesday night.

Just before 9 p.m., police said the city’s Public Works Department was on its way to the scene. Authorities advised the public to use alternative routes as they are unsure when the road will be reopened.

SIU students posted to social media throughout the night, saying they did not have water at their homes. It is unclear which parts of the city were effected by the water main break.

A message was left with Brad Dillard, the university’s associate director of facilities, to see which buildings have been affected by the break.

This story will be updated.

