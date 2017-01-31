Photo of the Day: Grazing by gravestones

Morgan Timms

Morgan Timms (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)





A white-tailed deer bows its head to graze at dusk Monday in Oakland Cemetery on North Oakland Avenue in Carbondale.

Oakland Cemetery is one of two municipal cemeteries in Carbondale, the other being Woodlawn Cemetery on East Main Street.

