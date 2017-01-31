SIUC spring enrollment falls 7.4 percent

The university's Carbondale campus can be see from above Sept. 17, 2016. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)

Enrollment at SIUC dropped 7.4 percent compared to spring 2016, university officials said Tuesday.

That puts total enrollment at 14,636 students this semester, a reduction of 1,170 students from the year before. During its peak year in 1991, SIUC’s enrollment totaled more than 24,000.

In a statement, interim Chancellor Brad Colwell said the drop this semester reflects the decline in fall enrollment, in which the university saw a decrease of 7.55 percent from fall 2015.

“This means that we held our ground,” Colwell said. “Typically spring semester figures are a direct reflection of what we have seen in the fall.”

University spokeswoman Rae Goldsmith said the total number includes 12,632 students who are taking classes at the Carbondale campus. The figure also represents students at the SIU School of Medicine in Springfield and those taking online classes or who are at military bases.

Colwell said enrollment in the spring is always lower than fall enrollment because of the university’s December graduation.

There were 1,383 students scheduled to graduate in December, according to a university news release, which parallels the 1,351 difference between the 15,987 students enrolled in the fall.

Over the last 20 years, the Carbondale campus has seen a generally consistent decline in students while enrollment at SIUE has remained stagnant and in recent years has seen minor increases. Check back soon for a story on enrollment trends at the two campuses.

