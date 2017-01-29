The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Gallery: SIU defeats Missouri State 85-84 in overtime

By Luke Nozicka and Anna Spoerre
January 29, 2017
Junior forward Thik Bol goes for the ball Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, during SIU’s 85-84 overtime win against the Missouri State Bears at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)

Coach Barry Hinson reacts to a play Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, during SIU’s 85-84 overtime win against the Missouri State Bears at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)

Saluki sophomore guard Armon Fletcher attempts a layup Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, during SIU’s 85-84 overtime win against the Missouri State Bears at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)

Missouri State senior guard Dequon Miller and SIU senior guard Mike Rodriguez watch as Saluki sophomore guard Armon Fletcher attempts a free throw Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, during SIU’s 85-84 overtime win against the Bears at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)

Freshman guard Aaron Cook attempts a layup Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, during SIU’s 85-84 overtime win against the Missouri State Bears at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)

Football coach Nick Hill smiles at his 11-month-old daughter Skylar as she looks at the Saluki mascot, brown dawg, during SIU’s 85-84 overtime win against the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Anna Spoerre | @annaspoerre)

The SIU swimming and diving team tries to distract Missouri State sophomore guard Jarred Dixon while he attempts a free throw Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, during SIU’s 85-84 overtime win against the Bears at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)

Saluki sophomore guard Sean Lloyd jumps to pass the ball Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, during SIU’s 85-84 overtime win against the Missouri State Bears at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)

Senior guard Leo Vincent, assistant coach Terrance McGee and freshman guard Aaron Cook point something out to the referee during SIU’s 85-84 overtime win against the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Anna Spoerre | @annaspoerre)

Missouri State junior guard Austin Ruder reaches for the ball Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, during SIU’s 85-84 overtime win against the Bears at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)

Senior guard Mike Rodriguez attempts a layup Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, during SIU’s 85-84 overtime win against the Missouri State Bears at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)

Coach Barry Hinson talks to senior forward Sean O’Brien in the middle of a timeout Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, during SIU’s 85-84 overtime win against the Missouri State Bears at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)

Junior forward Thik Bol grabs for the ball during SIU’s 85-84 overtime win against the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Anna Spoerre | @annaspoerre)

Coach Barry Hinson reacts to a play during SIU’s 85-84 overtime win against the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)

Freshman guard Aaron Cook and MSU junior forward Jarrid Rhodes attempt to catch the ball during SIU’s 85-84 overtime win against the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Anna Spoerre | @annaspoerre)

Freshman guard Aaron Cook falls to the floor Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, during SIU’s 85-84 overtime win against the Missouri State Bears at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)

Saluki shaker Shae Robinson looks at the jumbotron during SIU’s 85-84 overtime win against the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)

