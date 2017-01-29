The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Gallery: Polar Bear 2017

By Daily Egyptian photo staff
January 29, 2017
Filed under Multimedia, Photos

Rachel Baker, a senior from Mascoutah studying art, boards the Saluki Express bus Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at The Reserve at Saluki Pointe. Baker and a group of friends were riding the bus to attend Polar Bear parties on the north side of Carbondale. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)

Partygoers celebrate during a Polar Bear gathering Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, on West Main Street in Carbondale. While there were only a few hundred participants at the party on West Main Street, the “Polar Bear 2017” Facebook event had 1,500 marked saying they would be in attendance. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

McKayla Martinez, a junior from Charleston studying psychology, is tackled by her opponent, in pink, before a cheering crowd Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, during a Polar Bear gathering on West Main Street in Carbondale. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)

Partygoers attend a Polar Bear gathering Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at 807 W. Main St. in Carbondale. The crowd dispersed after police responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)

Chester resident Charles Morefield, with blue weapon, battles an opponent during a Polar Bear gathering Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, on West Main Street in Carbondale. While there were only a few hundred participants at the party on West Main Street, the “Polar Bear 2017” Facebook event had 1,500 marked saying they would be in attendance. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Sean O’Brien, of Elmwood Park, speaks on the phone while dressed as a polar bear Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, on West Cherry Street in Carbondale. The “Polar Bear 2017” Facebook event had 1,500 marked saying they would be in attendance. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Carbondale police walk past a Polar Bear party while patroling Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at 606 W. College St. in Carbondale. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)

Partygoers disperse after a Polar Bear event is broken up by police Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, on West Main Street in Carbondale. While there were only a few hundred participants at the party on West Main Street, but the “Polar Bear 2017” Facebook event had 1,500 marked saying they would be in attendance. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

