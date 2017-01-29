Gallery: Polar Bear 2017

Rachel Baker, a senior from Mascoutah studying art, boards the Saluki Express bus Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at The Reserve at Saluki Pointe. Baker and a group of friends were riding the bus to attend Polar Bear parties on the north side of Carbondale. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Partygoers celebrate during a Polar Bear gathering Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, on West Main Street in Carbondale. While there were only a few hundred participants at the party on West Main Street, the “Polar Bear 2017” Facebook event had 1,500 marked saying they would be in attendance. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
McKayla Martinez, a junior from Charleston studying psychology, is tackled by her opponent, in pink, before a cheering crowd Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, during a Polar Bear gathering on West Main Street in Carbondale. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
Partygoers attend a Polar Bear gathering Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at 807 W. Main St. in Carbondale. The crowd dispersed after police responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Chester resident Charles Morefield, with blue weapon, battles an opponent during a Polar Bear gathering Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, on West Main Street in Carbondale. While there were only a few hundred participants at the party on West Main Street, the “Polar Bear 2017” Facebook event had 1,500 marked saying they would be in attendance. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Sean O’Brien, of Elmwood Park, speaks on the phone while dressed as a polar bear Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, on West Cherry Street in Carbondale. The “Polar Bear 2017” Facebook event had 1,500 marked saying they would be in attendance. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Carbondale police walk past a Polar Bear party while patroling Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at 606 W. College St. in Carbondale. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Partygoers disperse after a Polar Bear event is broken up by police Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, on West Main Street in Carbondale. While there were only a few hundred participants at the party on West Main Street, but the “Polar Bear 2017” Facebook event had 1,500 marked saying they would be in attendance. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
