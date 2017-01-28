One person injured in early morning shooting in southwest Carbondale

Police respond to the 500 block of South Ash Street for reports of a shooting. About 3:17 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, one person was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment, police said.

One person was hospitalized early Saturday after a shooting in southwest Carbondale, authorities said.

About 3:17 a.m., police responded to the 500 block of South Ash Street for reports of a shooting. One person was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment, police said.

Several squad cars were observed at the corner of Ash and College streets for nearly two hours as police investigated an apartment inside a building near the intersection.

Police said the victim is no longer cooperating with the investigation and no description of the suspect, who is thought to be an acquaintance of the victim, is available.

The parties involved in the incident are not affiliated with the university, police said.

Police continued to investigate the incident Saturday afternoon.

The department is asking anyone with information to call Carbondale police at 618-457-3200 or the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677.

The Daily Egyptian’s campus desk can be reached at 618-536-3397 or [email protected].

