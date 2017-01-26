SIU to cut men’s, women’s tennis; reduce swimming scholarships

The Illinois state budget issues finally cut down some of SIU’s athletic programs.

SIU announced Thursday that it will cut the men’s and women’s tennis teams as well as reduce the number of men’s and women’s swimming scholarships, effective July 1.

The cuts will save the school approximately $660,000 annually once fully enforced.

Overall, SIU will drop 16.4 total scholarships for athletics — 4.5 scholarships in men’s tennis, 8.0 in women’s tennis, and 3.9 scholarships in men’s swimming & diving. All current athletes will be able to continue using the scholarships until they graduate, or can transfer without NCAA penalty at the end of the academic year.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision because of the impact it will have on the lives of our student-athletes and staff,” Director of Athletics Tommy Bell said in a press release. “These student-athletes have been great ambassadors for our University, excelling both in competition and in the classroom.

“We have spent the past 18 months cutting costs and streamlining the way we do business in Athletics, in the hopes we could avoid eliminating sports,” Bell said. “In light of the severe budget environment, we simply ran out of options. As budgets are cut across campus, Athletics must do its part.”

SIU has made more than $1 million in cuts already in the last year by reducing sports budgets and support staff, and consolidating positions.

Bell said additional cuts needed to be made “due to ongoing declines in revenue from student fees, ticket sales as well as budget forecasts indicating reduced future revenue.”

The two teams survived the first round of budget cuts last year, to which the men’s tennis team was co-Missouri Valley Conference champions.

The men’s tennis team has one NCAA championship, which it won in 1964, as well as 16 conference championships. The women’s team has also has a successful history with two team conference championships and 24 individual conference champions.

