Photo of the Day: Butchering the Bark





Louis Butcher, of Carbondale Public Works, works at trimming trees Wednesday on West Walnut Street in Carbondale.

“There is no typical day [on the job],” Butcher said. “One minute we could be doing a traffic control setup for a water break for the water department. Or we could be dealing with traffic lights that are knocked down to tree work such as this. Or we might even be painting streets, striping them, fixing a stop sign that’s been hit by a car — so every day it’s something different.”

He said cutting the trees is probably the most fun part of his job.

“[Cutting trees is] all I’ve ever done for myself as well as the city,” he said. “I used to cut it for firewood, quite a bit of it. So it just kind of fell into natural routine with me.”

Butcher has worked for Carbondale Public Works for almost 23 years.

