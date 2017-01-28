Photo of the Day: Practice makes perfect
January 28, 2017
Filed under Photo of the Day
Yilin Yin, 6, practices playing the piano Wednesday in the Student Center.
Yin said she was practicing after her lesson earlier in the day. She and her mother were waiting for her father, Xunwu Yin, to finish work for the day. He is a visiting scholar in the mathematics department.
