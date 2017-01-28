The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Photo of the Day: Practice makes perfect

(Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)

By Branda Mitchell
January 28, 2017
Yilin Yin, 6, practices playing the piano Wednesday in the Student Center.

Yin said she was practicing after her lesson earlier in the day. She and her mother were waiting for her father, Xunwu Yin, to finish work for the day. He is a visiting scholar in the mathematics department.

