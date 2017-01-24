Diversity Council publishes survey to start campus-wide inclusivity plan

SIU’s Diversity Council released its “Campus Climate” survey on Tuesday in preparation of a pending campus-wide plan to ensure student inclusivity, university officials said.

The 30-question survey was constructed from four student forums held in December which allowed enrolled students to voice their opinions on what key issues required the administration’s attention. The link to the survey was sent in a mass email to all students and is now available on Desire2Learn.

“The goal of the revitalization plan will be to reflect and advance our historical mission and commitment to inclusive excellence,” interim Chancellor Brad Colwell wrote in a September letter.

Among the issues discussed at the forums, safety of marginalized students was mirrored in the survey as well as overall inclusivity of minorities in the university.

“The survey will hopefully capture the specific feelings of students, so we can more effectively help our campus get back on its feet,” said Elizabeth Lewin, associate chancellor for diversity.

The survey inquires about students’ identities, campus involvement, academic experience and approval of faculty and administration.

Lewin said the council will review the data after the survey ends on Feb. 3, and begin drafting a plan that they hope to carry out by the end of the semester.

After the student survey ends, Lewin said the administration is planning on releasing a faculty and staff survey to “further help the university ensure that all people are welcome.”

