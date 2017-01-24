Photo of the Day: Breakfast at the Barn

Savannah Pitts, a junior studying animal science with a specialization in equine science, leads Rolo, a foal owned by the university, from the barn to the pastures after an early morning feeding Tuesday at SIU’s Equine Center.

Raised in Hawaii, Pitts said she picked SIU for its four-year equestrian program and somewhat southern location. Pitts, who used to take riding lessons with her sister back home, said she knew from an early age that she wanted to wake up every morning and work with horses.

“I just get mesmerized by them sometimes,” she said. “They’re fascinating creatures once you get to learn more about them.”

Starting last fall, Pitts goes to the barn at 6 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday to feed and prepare the horses for riding lessons later in the day.

