Clothing donations are needed for the new program, Career Closet

The Business Placement Center’s recently added program, Career Closet, is holding a clothing drive starting Monday through Feb. 10 to help ensure students look sharp for all their interviews.

The center, based out of the College of Business, is asking for gently used business attire for students to check out. The clothes are to be offered for weeklong loan free of charge to enrolled students with a student ID, said Danna Lewis, director of Career Services.

“We are always taking clothes, but we are seeing we need a lot more than we already have,” she said.

Lewis said the program, which launched in September, has seen 100 students since its opening. The closet is accepting complete suits and outfits, as well as separate pieces.

All donated items should be clean and in new condition so students can feel “secure and polished in professional situations,” she said.

“We try to stay modern here,” Lewis said. “We don’t want students to feel like they’re wearing their grandmother’s suit.”

The drop-off locations and times for the clothing drive are as follows:

Student Multicultural Resource Center on the lower level of Grinnell Hall — 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday

Area office in Lentz Hall – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Member Services on the second floor of the Student Recreation Center — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Innovation and Sustainability Hub on the main floor of the Student Center — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

The Career Closet hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday. For more information, call 618-453-3740 or 618-453-7993.

Staff writer Olivia Spiers can be reached at [email protected], 618-536-3325 or on Twitter @_spierso.

