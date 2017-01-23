Photo of the Day: A warm winter’s day

Kaitlyn Byrne, of Senatobia, Miss., and Keegan Reid, a second year law student from Ocean Springs, Miss., relax in a hammock Sunday on an unusually warm winter’s afternoon at Crab Orchard Lake.

Byrn and Reid have been engaged since Dec. 28, 2015.

“We used the hammock a lot back home in Mississippi, but this is our first time breaking it out in Carbondale,” Reid said. “We love the weather and the water over here.”

Sunday’s temperatures reached a high of 62 degrees Fahrenheit.

