East Alton man arrested for stealing truck, resisting police

An East Alton man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly stole a delivery truck, drove it the wrong way down Walnut Street and crashed into a fence, according to a department news release.

At 8:40 a.m., police responded to reports of a motor vehicle theft from the Circle K gas station at 315 E. Walnut St. The alleged truck thief fled the scene westbound on Walnut Street, according to the report.

The truck was found after it struck a fence in the 400 block of West Main Street, and officers caught the suspect after a foot chase.

Jason Huffman, 32, was arrested on charges of motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest, violating probation and two traffic violations, according to the release.

Huffman was taken to Jackson County Jail, police said.

