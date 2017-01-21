Gallery: Southern Illinois Women’s March

Anna Spoerre Hannah Baker, a senior at Carbondale Community High School, participates in the Southern Illinois Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in front of the Carbondale Civic Center. Baker said she attended with about a dozen other members of the high school’s women’s leadership club. “We’re just supporting the cause,” she said. (Anna Spoerre | @annaspoerre)
Sallie Schramm, of Carbondale, shakes a maraca during the women’s march Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, near the intersection of East Walnut Street and South Illinois Avenue. She said she was involved with the organizing committee for the march. “I have 22-something daughters and I want there to be a peaceful, just, equitable future for them and all the people to follow behind me.” (Bill Lukitsch @lukitsbill)
Morgan Timms Southern Illinois Women’s March volunteer Shanna Mosely, of Carbondale, paints a transgender equality symbol on the cheek of Becca Hooks, of Homewood, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, before the start of the march at the Carbondale Civic Center. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
April Stanley, of Carbondale, helps Associate Professor of Cinema and Photography Antonio Martinez untangle balloon strings Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, during the Southern Illinois Women’s March in Carbondale. Stanley said the pair brought balloons to “bring the light of optimism to the march.” (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
Anna Spoerre Catori Sims, 3, sits on the shoulders of her father, Zach Sims, of Carbondale, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, as they walk down Illinois Avenue during the Southern Illinois Women’s March. “I have a wife and a mother and women’s rights are important,” said Zach, whose wife Megan and daughter Luna, 6, also attended the march. “I want to teach the kids about it as well.” (Anna Spoerre [email protected])
Carolyn Taylor, of Carbondale, left, marches ahead of her daughter, Sheree Swanson, of Carbondale, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, during the Southern Illinois Women’s March in Carbondale. “We are here because we feel we have to stand up for all the people who are discriminated against,” Swanson said. Taylor and Swanson’s signs read, “Make America tolerant again,” and “Our lives begin to end the day we are silent about things that matter.” (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
Oliver Shalosky, left, Finn Kaszubski and Sawyer Pankau lead their parents down West Cherry Street on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, during the Southern Illinois Women’s March. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Anna Spoerre Pat Grimmer, a retired Carbondale Community High School teacher, smiles as Esther Hays, of Carbondale, uses her phone to take a selfie near the end of the Southern Illinois Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in front of the Carbondale Civic Center. “I feel a lot more positive after being here today instead of overwhelmed with all the negative feelings,” Hays said. Grimmer, who held a sign with an image of the former first family, said she has also participated in anti-war protests in Carbondale. (Anna Spoerre | @annaspoerre)
Five-year-old Frankie June Rutecki, of Carbondale, gets a shoulder-ride from her mother, Katherine Rutecki, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, before the beginning of the Southern Illinois Women’s March at the Carbondale Civic Center. “We’re really disappointed in the election,” Katherine said. “It feels like we went backwards. So this march is a chance for us to come together and move forward.” (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
Demonstrators participating in the Southern Illinois Women’s March wave to passing cars on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in front of the Carbondale Civic Center. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Barbara Green, of Marion, photographs Kayeleigh Sharp, a doctoral student in anthropology, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, before the start of the Southern Illinois Women’s March at the Carbondale Civic Center. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
Anna Spoerre Sabor de Mel owner Melba Gastal, Berleing Toruno, Brad Smith, Cindy Ludington and Eduardo Gastal wave at Southern Illinois Women’s March participants Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, as they pass by the oppostite side of South Illinois Avenue. “We just heard them and came out,” said Eduardo, Melba’s husband. “I’m very impressed. It’s very organized — I’ve never seen this in my seven years in Carbondale.” (Anna Spoerre | @annaspoerre)
Morgan Timms Carbondale High School student Bushrah Abughazaleh repositions her tiara Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, during the Southern Illinois Women’s March by the Carbondale Civic Center. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
Southern Illinois Women’s March participants make their way to the Carbondale Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, before the start of the march. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
Demonstrators participating in the Southern Illinois Women’s March welcome a wave of marchers at the finish Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in front of the Carbondale Civic Center. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Anna Spoerre Connie Hawley-Lowe stands with a sign during the Southern Illlinois Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in front of the Carbondale Civic Center. “This sign says it all,” said Hawley-Lowe, who said after she heard the recording of President Donald Trump advising to another man to “Grab ’em by the pussy,” she cried for weeks. “It’s disgusting,” she said. (Anna Spoerre | @Anna Spoerre)
Linda Birhary of Murphysboro holds a sign during a women’s march Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in front of the Carbondale Civic Center. Bihary said the march held special significance to her because her parents escaped from communism in Hungary when she was young. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Lillian Clerk, 9, of Carbondale, holds a sign she made with her mother, Ashley Clerk, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, before the beginning of the Southern Illinois Women’s March at the Carbondale Civic Center. “That sign is important to [Lillian] because she’s in the bilingual class at school,” Ashley said. “When Trump became president, she was terrified.” (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
Morgan Timms Kayelyn Jones, 4, of Carbondale, shares a moment with her grandmother, LaVell Hayes-Cox, as the pair prepare signs Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, before the beginning of the Southern Illinois Women’s March at the Carbondale Civic Center. “We just want our voices to be heard,” Hayes-Cox said. “I want [my grandchildren] to remember that they matter. Their lives matter. Their desires in life matter.” (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
Anna Spoerre Cherie Watson, of Carbondale, walks with hundreds of others during the Southern Illinois Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, along Illinois Avenue. “We can’t unlearn the rights we’ve had up to now,” said Watson, who was invited to the Washington march but was unable to attend, so she choose to participate in Carbondale instead. “I have two daughters — it’s something I can’t ignore.” (Anna Spoerre | @annaspoerre)
Trish Cameron of Makanda brushes the hair of her one-year-old daughter, Hazel James, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in the Carbondale Civic Center after the Southern Illinois Women’s March. Cameron said she helped organize some of the activities for children following the march. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Anna Spoerre A group of girls walk in front of their mothers holding signs during the Southern Illinois Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in front of the Carbondale Civic Center. Andrea Imre, the mother of one of the girls, said the women decided to bring their daughters out because “they are our future.” (Anna Spoerre | @annaspoerre)
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.