Carbondale Science Center hosts Smithsonian exhibit

Terry Fulk of the Jackson County Health Department, speaks at the Science Center to members of the community about preparedness in the case of a flood during a special lecture series in conjunction with the temporary display of Water/Ways, a traveling Smithsonian exhibit, at the center. (Anna Spoerre | @annaspoerre)

The Smithsonian, in partnership with Museum on Main Street Exhibit and Keep Carbondale Beautiful, recently brought a traveling display to Carbondale.

The project, called Water/Ways, is focused on the role of water in the lives of individuals and the community, incorporating public seminars throughout the exhibit’s duration.

Community members came out to attend one of the free event hosted by The Science Center on Thursday, this one focused on water safety and conservation.

Terry Fulk of the Jackson County Health Department, spoke about community preparedness, and information on what to do in the event of a flood.

Josh Morale, general manager at the Science Center, said the Smithsonian wanted to bring higher quality exhibits to smaller communities that wouldn’t normally have them.

“It just so happened to work out with our partnership with Keep Carbondale Beautiful and other local organizations that we were able to bring it here, even though this isn’t something we would necessarily normally do,” said Morale, who graduated from SIU in 2015 with a degree in commercial recreational management.

He said turnout for the exhibit has been amazing, and resulted in a lot of field trips to the museum. Morale added that he hopes visitors will take more knowledge of water home with them after visiting.

Chris Walls, The Science Center’s executive director, said the Water/Ways exhibit is headed to Joliet after it is done in Carbondale.

The exhibit has been on display at The Science Center since December and will be on display through Saturday.The last presentation will be held on Saturday at Carbondale Community Arts at 304 W. Walnut Street.

