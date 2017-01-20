The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Photo of the Day: “Bingo!”

(Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

(Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

By Jacob Wiegand
January 20, 2017
Filed under Photo of the Day

Rudy Larocca, originally of Du Quoin, places a chip during a blackout game of bingo, which she later won, on Thursday at Prairie Living at Chautauqua in Carbondale.

“It was nice [to win the blackout game],” Larocca said. “You get so many points for a game and blackout you get more points.”

She said members of the assisted living community have a competition to see who can get the most points while playing bingo. The group meets Monday through Friday.

Photo and multimedia editor Jacob Wiegand can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at @jawiegandphoto.

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement

Recommended Reads

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




The student news site of Southern Illinois University