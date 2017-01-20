Photo of the Day: “Bingo!”

(Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)





Rudy Larocca, originally of Du Quoin, places a chip during a blackout game of bingo, which she later won, on Thursday at Prairie Living at Chautauqua in Carbondale.

“It was nice [to win the blackout game],” Larocca said. “You get so many points for a game and blackout you get more points.”

She said members of the assisted living community have a competition to see who can get the most points while playing bingo. The group meets Monday through Friday.

