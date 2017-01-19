The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Police seek help in missing teenager investigation

Taylor Charles (Provided by Carbondale Police Department)

By Daily Egyptian Staff
January 19, 2017
Police are searching for a teenager missing since Tuesday morning after he was last seen in southeast Carbondale, according to a news release.

The Carbondale Police Department received the report of a missing person about 10:50 a.m.Tuesday. Tyler Charles, 16, was last seen in the 1000 block of East Park Street about five minutes earlier, according to the release.

Charles was last seen wearing a blue and gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Police described him as a white male, about 5’03” tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Carbondale police at (618) 457-3200 or the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

